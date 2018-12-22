The‐DreamUS singer, songwriter & RnB producer Terius Youngdell Nash. Born 20 September 1977
The‐Dream
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02vc28b.jpg
1977-09-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/66a4b9d2-d5a6-40b8-93d5-0bdd1dbb4b43
The‐Dream Biography (Wikipedia)
Terius Youngdell Nash (born September 20, 1977), better known by his stage name The-Dream, is an American record producer, songwriter, singer and rapper. His co-writing credits include songs with "Me Against the Music" (2003) for Britney Spears, "Ride" (2010) for Ciara, "Umbrella" (2007) for Rihanna, "Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)" (2008) and "Partition" (2013) for Beyoncé and "Baby" (2010) for Justin Bieber. As a solo recording artist, he released five studio albums between 2007 and 2013: Love Hate (2007), Love vs. Money (2009), Love King (2010), Terius Nash: 1977 (2012) and IV Play (2013).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The‐Dream Tracks
Sort by
Shawty Is A Ten (Remix)
The‐Dream
Shawty Is A Ten (Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02vc28b.jpglink
Shawty Is A Ten (Remix)
Last played on
Cookie Jar
Gym Class Heroes
Cookie Jar
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmg6.jpglink
Cookie Jar
Last played on
Ultralight Beam (feat. Kelly Price, Chance the Rapper, The‐Dream & Kirk Franklin)
Kanye West
Ultralight Beam (feat. Kelly Price, Chance the Rapper, The‐Dream & Kirk Franklin)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03k2yjq.pnglink
Ultralight Beam (feat. Kelly Price, Chance the Rapper, The‐Dream & Kirk Franklin)
Last played on
Gangsta Luv (feat. The‐Dream)
Snoop Dogg
Gangsta Luv (feat. The‐Dream)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlzy.jpglink
Gangsta Luv (feat. The‐Dream)
Last played on
Everything (Missing & Axiomatic's Jungle Re-fix) (feat. The Dream)
Nas
Everything (Missing & Axiomatic's Jungle Re-fix) (feat. The Dream)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bql7l.jpglink
Everything (Missing & Axiomatic's Jungle Re-fix) (feat. The Dream)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Everything (feat. The‐Dream)
Nas
Everything (feat. The‐Dream)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bql7l.jpglink
Everything (feat. The‐Dream)
Last played on
Adam And Eve (feat. The‐Dream)
Nas
Adam And Eve (feat. The‐Dream)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bql7l.jpglink
Adam And Eve (feat. The‐Dream)
Last played on
Falsetto
The‐Dream
Falsetto
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02vc28b.jpglink
Falsetto
Last played on
Sunday Morning Jetpack (feat. The‐Dream)
Big Sean
Sunday Morning Jetpack (feat. The‐Dream)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4pz.jpglink
Sunday Morning Jetpack (feat. The‐Dream)
Last played on
Love U Better (feat. Lil Wayne & The‐Dream)
Ty Dolla $ign
Love U Better (feat. Lil Wayne & The‐Dream)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wnxm1.jpglink
Love U Better (feat. Lil Wayne & The‐Dream)
Last played on
F.U.B.U (feat. BJ the Chicago Kid)
The‐Dream
F.U.B.U (feat. BJ the Chicago Kid)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02vc28b.jpglink
F.U.B.U (feat. BJ the Chicago Kid)
Last played on
Yamaha
The‐Dream
Yamaha
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02vc28b.jpglink
Yamaha
Last played on
M.P.A. (feat. Kanye West, A$AP Rocky & The‐Dream)
Pusha T
M.P.A. (feat. Kanye West, A$AP Rocky & The‐Dream)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7g1.jpglink
M.P.A. (feat. Kanye West, A$AP Rocky & The‐Dream)
Last played on
No Church In The Wild (feat. Frank Ocean & The‐Dream)
Kanye West
No Church In The Wild (feat. Frank Ocean & The‐Dream)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdy1.jpglink
No Church In The Wild (feat. Frank Ocean & The‐Dream)
Last played on
Bury
The‐Dream
Bury
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02vc28b.jpglink
Bury
Last played on
Ditch That
The‐Dream
Ditch That
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02vc28b.jpglink
Ditch That
Last played on
Playlists featuring The‐Dream
The‐Dream Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist