Born 14 February 1939. Died 17 January 2016
The New Clarence Reid
1939-02-14
The New Clarence Reid Biography
Clarence Henry Reid (February 14, 1939 – January 17, 2016) was an American musician, songwriter and producer, also known by the stage name and alternate persona Blowfly.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Cadillac Annie
Cadillac Annie
Cadillac Annie
Links
