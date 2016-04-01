The BeaglesUK Eagles tribute band formed from the Stu Page band. Formed 1998. Disbanded 2006
Lyin Eyes
Life in the Fast Lane
Witchy Woman
Life In The Fast Lane
Get Over It
Take It Easy
Desperado
Peaceful Easy Feeling
