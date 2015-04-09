Fonzworth BentleyBorn 13 February 1974
Fonzworth Bentley
1974-02-13
Fonzworth Bentley Biography (Wikipedia)
Derek Watkins (born February 13, 1974), better known as Fonzworth Bentley, is a musician and author. He is perhaps best known for being Sean Combs' former personal valet and assistant, as first seen in Making the Band 2, and was the host of MTV's From G's to Gents. He was born in Atlanta, Georgia.
Everybody (Feat. Kanye West & André 3000)
