FMUK rock / AOR band. Formed 1984
FM

1984

FM Biography (Wikipedia)
FM (referred to as FM UK in North America) are a British rock band. They have released eleven studio albums to date. Three of those, Indiscreet, Tough It Out and 2015's Heroes and Villains reached the UK Albums Chart, whilst five of the band's singles made inroads into the UK Singles Chart.
FM Tracks
Shape I'm In
Shape I'm In
American Girls
American Girls
Frozen Heart
Frozen Heart
Grime Hour
Grime Hour
Call On Me
Call On Me
Better Late Than Never
Better Late Than Never
Upcoming Events
18
Jan
2019
FM, Dr. Feelgood, Jack Broadbent, Dare, Nine Below Zero, Kim Wilson, Martin Harley, The Stumble, Animals and Friends, Storm Warning, Oliver/Dawson Saxon, Mike Ross, rhino's revenge, John Verity Band, STAN the BAND, Sugar Rayford and Lee Ainley's Blues Storm
Butlin's - Skegness, Hull, UK
25
Jan
2019
FM, Skid Row, The Sweet, Focus, Vega, Atomic Rooster, Man, Dare, Geordie, Roger Chapman, Cats In Space, Elliott Randall, Bon Jovi Experience, H. E. A. T, The Chris Slade Timeline, Oliver/Dawson Saxon, rhino's revenge, Bad Touch (UK), Brian Downey's Alive And Dangerous, Eric Bell Band, Kingdom of Madness: Classic Magnum, Zal Cleminson's Sin Dogs, willie and the bandits, Martin Barre's Jethro Tull and Clearwater Creedence Revival
Butlin's - Minehead, Minehead, UK
8
Feb
2019
FM, Dare
Preston Guild Hall, Preston, UK
16
Feb
2019
FM
The Picturedrome, Sheffield, UK
1
Mar
2019
FM, Dare
Sub89, Reading, UK
