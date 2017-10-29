Palaye RoyaleFormed 2012
Palaye Royale
2012
Palaye Royale Biography (Wikipedia)
Palaye Royale is a Canadian rock band originally formed in Toronto, now based in Las Vegas. The brothers formed their band in 2008 under the name Kropp Circle, later changing their name to Palaye Royale in the summer of 2011. Their name was taken from the dance hall Palais Royale in Toronto, where their grandparents first met. Their single "Get Higher" peaked at #27 on the Billboard Modern Rock Charts and they were the first unsigned band to win MTV's Musical March Madness awards, beating out artists such as Linkin Park. They have finished recording their second album and hope to release it in 2018. The brothers take their stage last names from their middle names, their birth last name is Kropp.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Palaye Royale Tracks
Mr. Doctor Man
Palaye Royale
Mr. Doctor Man
Upcoming Events
10
Jan
2019
Palaye Royale, Enter Shikari
O2 Academy Sheffield, Sheffield, UK
11
Jan
2019
Palaye Royale, Enter Shikari and Black Peaks
Rock City, Nottingham, UK
12
Jan
2019
Palaye Royale, Enter Shikari and Black Peaks
O2 Academy Brixton, London, UK
13
Jan
2019
Palaye Royale, Enter Shikari and Black Peaks
O2 Academy Leicester, Leicester, UK
15
Jan
2019
Palaye Royale, Enter Shikari and Black Peaks
Venue Cymru, Liverpool, UK
