Palaye Royale is a Canadian rock band originally formed in Toronto, now based in Las Vegas. The brothers formed their band in 2008 under the name Kropp Circle, later changing their name to Palaye Royale in the summer of 2011. Their name was taken from the dance hall Palais Royale in Toronto, where their grandparents first met. Their single "Get Higher" peaked at #27 on the Billboard Modern Rock Charts and they were the first unsigned band to win MTV's Musical March Madness awards, beating out artists such as Linkin Park. They have finished recording their second album and hope to release it in 2018. The brothers take their stage last names from their middle names, their birth last name is Kropp.