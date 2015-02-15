Irene Perveen also spelled as Irene Parveen is a Pakistani playback singer from the 1960s, who mainly sang for Pakistani films. Parveen started her career in the film Noor-E-Islam in 1957. She sang some popular duets with Masood Rana and Ahmed Rushdi. She sang many hit songs for films including one super-hit song in film Aina (1966), Tum Hee Ho Mehboob Meray, film song lyrics by Khawaja Pervez and music by M Ashraf.

She later married Cecil Samuel, a man from a prominent Peshawari family. She has lived in England since 1983.