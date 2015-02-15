Irene ParveenPakistani playback singer. Born 1940
Irene Parveen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1940
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/669ae9e5-d06e-411c-8038-a15103a354cd
Irene Parveen Biography (Wikipedia)
Irene Perveen also spelled as Irene Parveen is a Pakistani playback singer from the 1960s, who mainly sang for Pakistani films. Parveen started her career in the film Noor-E-Islam in 1957. She sang some popular duets with Masood Rana and Ahmed Rushdi. She sang many hit songs for films including one super-hit song in film Aina (1966), Tum Hee Ho Mehboob Meray, film song lyrics by Khawaja Pervez and music by M Ashraf.
She later married Cecil Samuel, a man from a prominent Peshawari family. She has lived in England since 1983.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Irene Parveen Tracks
Sort by
Nikke Hundiyan Da Pyar
Irene Parveen
Nikke Hundiyan Da Pyar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nikke Hundiyan Da Pyar
Last played on
Chan Chan De Saamne Aa Gaya
Irene Parveen
Chan Chan De Saamne Aa Gaya
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chan Chan De Saamne Aa Gaya
Last played on
Itne Bade Jahaan Mein
Irene Parveen
Itne Bade Jahaan Mein
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Itne Bade Jahaan Mein
Last played on
Tumhi Ho Mehboob Mere
Irene Parveen
Tumhi Ho Mehboob Mere
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tumhi Ho Mehboob Mere
Last played on
Itne Bade Jahan Main Koi Nahin
Irene Parveen
Itne Bade Jahan Main Koi Nahin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Itne Bade Jahan Main Koi Nahin
Last played on
Chan Chan Da Saamne
Irene Parveen
Chan Chan Da Saamne
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chan Chan Da Saamne
Last played on
Back to artist