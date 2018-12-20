Vancouver Chamber ChoirFormed 1970
Vancouver Chamber Choir
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04ncy9l.jpg
1970
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/669a8da6-1477-436f-a661-0ad2cd7b40bf
Vancouver Chamber Choir Biography (Wikipedia)
The Vancouver Chamber Choir is a Canadian choir performing in Vancouver, British Columbia. It was founded in 1971 and has commissioned and premiered more than 170 new choral works in over four decades. The choir performs at home and abroad and has received many honours and distinctions from around the world. The choir has toured throughout North America as well as Asia and Europe.
Missa Brevis Sancti Joannis de Deo (Hob XXII:7), "Kleine Orgelmesse"
Joseph Haydn
Missa Brevis Sancti Joannis de Deo (Hob XXII:7), "Kleine Orgelmesse"
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkby.jpglink
Missa Brevis Sancti Joannis de Deo (Hob XXII:7), "Kleine Orgelmesse"
Singer
Last played on
Missa 'Durch Adams Fall'
Christoph Bernhard
Missa 'Durch Adams Fall'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04ncy9l.jpglink
Missa 'Durch Adams Fall'
Last played on
Five Scottish and Irish songs
Ludwig van Beethoven
Five Scottish and Irish songs
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Five Scottish and Irish songs
Last played on
Ave Verum Corpus
Imant Raminsh
Ave Verum Corpus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04ncy9l.jpglink
Ave Verum Corpus
Last played on
Four Renaissance chansons
Clément Janequin
Four Renaissance chansons
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04ncy9l.jpglink
Four Renaissance chansons
Last played on
Four Notturni
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Four Notturni
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Four Notturni
Performer
Last played on
Messe Basse - for solo soprano, choir and orchestra
Gabriel Fauré
Messe Basse - for solo soprano, choir and orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br152.jpglink
Messe Basse - for solo soprano, choir and orchestra
Singer
Last played on
Missa sancta no.2 (J.251) (Op.76) in G major 'Jubelmesse'
Carl Maria von Weber
Missa sancta no.2 (J.251) (Op.76) in G major 'Jubelmesse'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxgh.jpglink
Missa sancta no.2 (J.251) (Op.76) in G major 'Jubelmesse'
Last played on
Music to Hear (Five Shakespeare Songs)
George Shearing
Music to Hear (Five Shakespeare Songs)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p034fcx1.jpglink
Music to Hear (Five Shakespeare Songs)
Last played on
How Sweet and Fair (To Daffodils)
Stephen Chatman
How Sweet and Fair (To Daffodils)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04ncwhq.jpglink
How Sweet and Fair (To Daffodils)
Last played on
