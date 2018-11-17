Jacob GadeBorn 29 November 1879. Died 20 February 1963
Jacob Gade
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1879-11-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/669616a2-6cd2-434c-80a9-236c4567c5a3
Jacob Gade Biography (Wikipedia)
Jacob Thune Hansen Gade (Vejle, Denmark, 29 November 1879 – 20 February 1963, Assens) was a Danish violinist and composer, mostly of orchestral popular music. He is remembered today for a single tune, the familiar "Jalousie", also known as Jalousie 'Tango Tzigane' and Tango Jalousie.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jacob Gade Tracks
Sort by
Copenhagen Life - Waltz
Jacob Gade
Copenhagen Life - Waltz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Copenhagen Life - Waltz
Last played on
Tango jalousie
Jacob Gade
Tango jalousie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02855cb.jpglink
Tango jalousie
Last played on
Jalousie - tango tzigane
Jacob Gade
Jalousie - tango tzigane
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01hd5v2.jpglink
Jalousie - tango tzigane
Last played on
Jealousy
Jacob Gade
Jealousy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0rn2.jpglink
Jealousy
Last played on
Tango Jalousie
Jacob Gade
Tango Jalousie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030vtt9.jpglink
Tango Jalousie
Last played on
Jalousie
Jacob Gade
Jalousie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04r9201.jpglink
Jalousie
Last played on
Jealousy
Jacob Gade
Jealousy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jealousy
Music Arranger
Last played on
Tango Jalousie
Jacob Gade
Tango Jalousie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0rn2.jpglink
Tango Jalousie
Last played on
Jealousy
Jacob Gade
Jealousy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jealousy
Performer
Last played on
Jalousie
Jacob Gade
Jalousie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jalousie
Performer
Orchestra
Conductor
Last played on
Jalousie
Jacob Gade
Jalousie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jalousie
Ensemble
Last played on
Tango Jalousie
Jacob Gade
Tango Jalousie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tango Jalousie
Last played on
Jealousy
Jacob Gade
Jealousy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tf149.jpglink
Jealousy
Orchestra
Last played on
Tango Jalousie
Jacob Gade
Tango Jalousie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tango Jalousie
Performer
Last played on
Jealousy
Yehudi Menuhin
Jealousy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4fz.jpglink
Jealousy
Last played on
Un Soir a Maxim: Valse Brilliante (1918)
Jacob Gade
Un Soir a Maxim: Valse Brilliante (1918)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Un Soir a Maxim: Valse Brilliante (1918)
Last played on
Octet in F – III. Scherzo
Jacob Gade
Octet in F – III. Scherzo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Octet in F – III. Scherzo
Last played on
Jacob Gade Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist