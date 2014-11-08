Barry HarrisElectronic artist
Barry Harris
Barry Harris Biography (Wikipedia)
Barry Harris is a Canadian record producer, DJ, remixer and songwriter. He created the synthpop act Kon Kan in early 1988 which had worldwide success with "I Beg Your Pardon". The song, initially issued on the now defunct Toronto-based indie label Revolving Records, was quickly discovered and signed by Atlantic Records' A&R rep, Marc Nathan.
Barry Harris Tracks
THE BALLAD OF RONNIE RADFORD
THE BALLAD OF RONNIE RADFORD
THE BALLAD OF RONNIE RADFORD
Rings
Rings
Rings
