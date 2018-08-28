Anne DenholmHarpist. Born 29 July 1991
1991-07-29
Anne Denholm Biography (Wikipedia)
Anne Denholm is a Welsh harpist born in Carmarthenshire, the fifth Official Harpist to the Prince of Wales.
Flute and Harp Concerto in C major, K.299/297c (Cadenza from 1st mvt)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Entr'acte (Carmen: Act 3)
Georges Bizet
David of the White Rock
Traditional Welsh folk song & Anne Denholm
Awuya (extract)
Sally Beamish
Hiraeth
Grace Williams
