Herman SteinBorn 19 August 1915. Died 15 March 2007
Herman Stein
1915-08-19
Herman Stein Biography (Wikipedia)
Herman Stein (August 19, 1915 – March 15, 2007) was an American composer who wrote music for many of the 1950s science-fiction and horror films from Universal Studios. "Herman Stein was one of the architects of the sound of 1950s science-fiction movies." Stein retired in the 1970s and died of congestive heart failure in his home in Los Angeles at the age of 91.
Herman Stein Tracks
The Intruder (1962) - Stranger
The Intruder (1962) - Plot
The Intruder (1962) - Main Titles
Tarantula (1955) - Side Effects
Orchestra
Last played on
Tarantula (1955) - Evening Snack
Orchestra
Last played on
IT CAME FROM OUTER SPACE(1953): Titles
Orchestra
Last played on
Herman Stein Links
