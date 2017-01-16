Peggy Seeger
1935-06-17
Peggy Seeger Biography (Wikipedia)
Margaret "Peggy" Seeger (born June 17, 1935) is an American folksinger. She is also well known in Britain, where she has lived for more than 30 years, and was married to the singer and songwriter Ewan MacColl until his death in 1989.
Peggy Seeger Performances & Interviews
Peggy Seeger: "It was obvious he'd written it for me... and he never sang it again"
2016-10-24
The real-life love story behind Ewan MacColl's The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face.
Peggy Seeger: "It was obvious he'd written it for me... and he never sang it again"
Wonderful Peggy Seeger
2015-10-04
After 61 years on the road Peggy Seeger remembers her late husband Ewan MacColl; and shares memories of performing with her brother Pete, and Bob Dylan asking for an autograph.
Wonderful Peggy Seeger
Peggy Seeger Tracks
Jesus And Salvation
Peggy Seeger
Jesus And Salvation
Jesus And Salvation
Dirty Old Town
Ewan MacColl
Dirty Old Town
Dirty Old Town
I'm Gonna Be An Engineer
Peggy Seeger
I'm Gonna Be An Engineer
I'm Gonna Be An Engineer
Wagoner's Lad
Peggy Seeger
Wagoner's Lad
Wagoner's Lad
The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face
Peggy Seeger
Peggy Seeger
The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face
The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face
Song Of The Iron Road
Ewan MacColl
Song Of The Iron Road
Song Of The Iron Road
The Space Girl's Song
Peggy Seeger
The Space Girl's Song
The Space Girl's Song
Sweet Thames, Flow Softly
Ewan MacColl
Sweet Thames, Flow Softly
Sweet Thames, Flow Softly
No More Will I Work In The Factory
Peggy Seeger
Peggy Seeger
No More Will I Work In The Factory
No More Will I Work In The Factory
Everything Changes
Peggy Seeger
Everything Changes
Everything Changes
Swim to the Star
Peggy Seeger
Swim to the Star
Swim to the Star
Gotta Get Home By Midnight
Peggy Seeger
Peggy Seeger
Gotta Get Home By Midnight
Gotta Get Home By Midnight
The House Carpenter
Peggy Seeger
The House Carpenter
The House Carpenter
The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face
Ewan MacColl
Ewan MacColl
The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face
The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face
Over The Mountain To You
Peggy Seeger
Over The Mountain To You
Over The Mountain To You
Go to Sleep
Peggy Seeger
Go to Sleep
Go to Sleep
The Shoals of Herring
Ewan MacColl
The Shoals of Herring
The Shoals of Herring
Freeborn Man
Ewan MacColl
Freeborn Man
Freeborn Man
The Fight Game (excerpt)
Peggy Seeger
The Fight Game (excerpt)
The Fight Game (excerpt)
When I Was Single
Peggy Seeger
When I Was Single
When I Was Single
Lady, What do you do all day?
Peggy Seeger
Peggy Seeger
Lady, What do you do all day?
Lady, What do you do all day?
Everyone Knows
Peggy Seeger
Everyone Knows
Everyone Knows
Let them wear their watches fine
Peggy Seeger
Peggy Seeger
Let them wear their watches fine
Let them wear their watches fine
Paper of Pins
Peggy Seeger
Paper of Pins
Paper of Pins
