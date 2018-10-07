Friedrich von BodenstedtBorn 22 April 1819. Died 18 April 1892
Friedrich von Bodenstedt
Friedrich von Bodenstedt Biography (Wikipedia)
Friedrich Martin von Bodenstedt (22 April 1819 – 19 April 1892) was a German author.
Ein Traum, from 'Six Songs, op. 48/6'
Edvard Grieg
