Krypteria was a symphonic power metal/gothic metal band from Aachen, Germany. Originating from a 2001 "pop musical theatre studio project" of the same name, the idea was to use different vocalists, though German-Korean singer Ji-In Cho assumed the role of lead vocalist in 2004. One self-titled studio album was released under this moniker (later edited and re-released as Liberatio). The group went on hiatus in 2012 and later reformed as And Then She Came in 2016.