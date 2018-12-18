Rupert James Hector Everett (born 29 May 1959) is an English actor and writer. He first came to public attention in 1981, when he was cast in Julian Mitchell's play and subsequent film Another Country (1984) as an openly homosexual pupil at an English public school in the 1930s; the role earned him his first BAFTA Award nomination. He went on to receive a second BAFTA Award nomination and his first Golden Globe Award nomination for his role in My Best Friend's Wedding (1997), followed by a second Golden Globe nomination for An Ideal Husband (1999).

Everett has performed in many other prominent films, including The Madness of King George (1994), Shakespeare in Love (1998), Inspector Gadget (1999), A Midsummer Night's Dream (1999), The Next Best Thing (2000), Sherlock Holmes and the Case of the Silk Stocking (2004), Stardust (2007) and the Shrek sequels. He co-starred with Eva Green in Tim Burton's film Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children (2016).