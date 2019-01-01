Jim BroadbentBorn 24 May 1949
Jim Broadbent Biography (Wikipedia)
James Broadbent (born 24 May 1949) is an English actor. He won an Academy Award and a Golden Globe Award for his supporting role as John Bayley in the feature film Iris (2001), as well as winning a BAFTA TV Award and a Golden Globe for his leading role as Lord Longford in the television film Longford (2006).
Broadbent received four BAFTA Film Award nominations and won one for his performance in Moulin Rouge! (2001). He was also nominated for two Primetime Emmy Awards and four Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Broadbent portrayed Horace Slughorn in the fantasy films Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 (2011). He joined the cast of the television series Game of Thrones, playing a role of Archmaester Ebrose, in the seventh season (2017). His other notable roles were in Topsy-Turvy (1999), The Gathering Storm (2002), And When Did You Last See Your Father? (2007), Hot Fuzz, Another Year (2010), and The Iron Lady (2011).
