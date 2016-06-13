David Sneddon (born 15 September 1978) is a Scottish singer, songwriter, musician and music producer of contemporary pop music. He took an unusual route into the music business via performing on stage and television and singing lead roles in stage musicals in Glasgow. He went on in 2002 to win the first series of the BBC's music competition Fame Academy. He released his first single "Stop Living the Lie" in 2003 which was a number one hit single selling over 250,000 copies, making it the 12th highest selling single of 2003. Sneddon's debut album Seven Years – Ten Weeks released in April 2003, reached No.5 in the UK Albums Chart. He achieved three more UK Singles Chart singles – "Don't Let Go" (No. 3), "Best of Order" (No. 19) and "Baby Get Higher" (No. 39). His song "Baby Get Higher" was a hit on the dance floor for Almighty Records and a chart hit for VanVelzen in 2006, and also for Emin Agalarov.

In October 2003, he moved from being a pop star to working as a songwriter. In 2009 Sneddon signed to Sony/ATV Music Publishing as a songwriter and described his music as 'melody-driven indie pop'.