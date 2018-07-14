Harmony James
Harmony James
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6680343d-4e10-442f-aaa5-fb8fbf575365
Harmony James Biography (Wikipedia)
Harmony James is an Australian singer-songwriter. Although James is often classified as a country artist, her music draws on many genres, including folk, pop, rock and blues. In 2006 Harmony first came to the attention of the music industry when she became the only Australian songwriter to have won the country category of the International Songwriting Competition, with her song "Tailwind". Her second single and chart hit, "Somebody Stole My Horse", spent four weeks at number one and became Australian radio's second most played country song in 2008. The album produced by Herm Kovac spawned five top ten singles.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Harmony James Tracks
Sort by
Somebody Stole My Horse
Harmony James
Somebody Stole My Horse
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Somebody Stole My Horse
Last played on
Harmony James Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist