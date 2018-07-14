Harmony James is an Australian singer-songwriter. Although James is often classified as a country artist, her music draws on many genres, including folk, pop, rock and blues. In 2006 Harmony first came to the attention of the music industry when she became the only Australian songwriter to have won the country category of the International Songwriting Competition, with her song "Tailwind". Her second single and chart hit, "Somebody Stole My Horse", spent four weeks at number one and became Australian radio's second most played country song in 2008. The album produced by Herm Kovac spawned five top ten singles.