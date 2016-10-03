The Breeders Biography (Wikipedia)
The Breeders are an American alternative rock band based in Dayton, Ohio, fronted by Kim Deal and her twin sister Kelley Deal. The band was first formed by Kim Deal and Tanya Donelly in 1989, originally intended as a side-project for Deal and Donnelly while still in their respective bands The Pixies and Throwing Muses, The Breeders would quickly become Deal's primary recording outlet. The original line-up also included Josephine Wiggs of The Perfect Disaster, and Britt Walford of Slint. The band has experienced a number of lineup changes over the years, with frontwoman Kim Deal being the band's sole continuous member; Kim's twin sister Kelley Deal would join in 1992, and has remained in the band ever since.
By 1992, The Breeders became Deal's full-time band after The Pixies broke up the following year, while Donelly would leave the band shortly after to start her own band Belly. Their debut album, 1990's Pod, though not a commercial success at the time of release, received widespread critical acclaim from music critics, as well as from Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain, who cited Pod as one of his all time favorite albums, while Stereogum ranked it #8 on their 2015 list of Steve Albini's best produced albums. The Breeders' most commercially successful album, 1993's Last Splash was certified platinum by the RIAA, and is best known for its hit singles "Cannonball", "Saints" and "Divine Hammer".
- Courtney Barnetthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0687zbd.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0687zbd.jpg2018-06-27T22:59:00.000ZDeadpan indie from the Aussie musician, who's joined by some very special guests.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p069w2yx
Courtney Barnett
The Breeders Tracks
Sort by
Wait In The Car
Safari
Cannonball
New Year
Howl At The Summit
Hellbound
All Nerve
Divine Hammer
Happiness Is A Warm Gun
No Aloha (Radio 1 Session, 24 Jul 1993)
Past BBC Events
BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend
Glastonbury: 1992
Latest The Breeders News
The Breeders Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Pixies tell Clare Crane about their 30th Anniversary plans
-
6 Music's T-Shirt Day 2016: Steve Lamacq talks to Black Francis about T-Shirt design
-
[LISTEN] Black Francis chats about Pixies forthcoming album 'Head Carrier'
-
Black Francis: Key of Life interview with Mary Anne Hobbs (Extended Cut)
-
Black Francis from Pixies speaks to Jo Whiley