Arcane Device is the sometimes recording name of musician David Lee Myers (born 1949). Myers began working with electronic music in 1980, building his own synthesizers and audio modulation circuitry. With the discovery of Feedback Music and the release of his first LP in 1988 he established the name Arcane Device. He has collaborated with musicians such as Asmus Tietchens, Tod Dockstader, Marco Oppedisano, Tom Dimuzio, Ellen Band, Dirk Serries, and Kim Cascone.