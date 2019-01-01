Arcane DeviceBorn 1949
Arcane Device
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1949
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/667d5854-ad33-4345-9536-82149d71ce29
Arcane Device Biography (Wikipedia)
Arcane Device is the sometimes recording name of musician David Lee Myers (born 1949). Myers began working with electronic music in 1980, building his own synthesizers and audio modulation circuitry. With the discovery of Feedback Music and the release of his first LP in 1988 he established the name Arcane Device. He has collaborated with musicians such as Asmus Tietchens, Tod Dockstader, Marco Oppedisano, Tom Dimuzio, Ellen Band, Dirk Serries, and Kim Cascone.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Arcane Device Tracks
Sort by
Arcane Device Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist