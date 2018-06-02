Howard AldenBorn 17 October 1958
Howard Alden
1958-10-17
Howard Alden (born October 17, 1958) is an American jazz guitarist born in Newport Beach, California. Alden has recorded many albums for Concord Records, including four with seven-string guitar innovator George Van Eps.
Howard Alden Tracks
Blue Skies
Howard Alden
Dickie's Dream
Howard Alden
Performer
I'll See You In My Dreams
Howard Alden
Sweet Georgia Brown
Howard Alden
Cornet Chop Suey
Ruby Braff
Kays Fantasy
Howard Alden
The Peacocks
Howard Alden
Maria Elena
Dick Hyman
Composer
Down in Honky Tonk Town
Ruby Braff
Flying down to Rio
Frank Tate
