Highway 101 is an American country music band founded by Paulette Carlson (lead vocals), Jack Daniels (guitar), Curtis Stone (bass guitar, mandolin) and Scott "Cactus" Moser (drums). With Carlson as lead vocalist, the band recorded three albums for Warner Bros. Records Nashville and charted ten consecutive Top Ten hits on the Hot Country Songs charts, four of which went to Number One. After Carlson left in 1990 to pursue a solo career, the band recorded a fourth album for Warner with Nikki Nelson on lead vocals before exiting the label. One album each followed on Liberty, Intersound and Free Falls Records. Moser, Stone, Nelson and Andy Gurley comprise the current lineup.
Somewhere Tonight
Highway 101
Somewhere Tonight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Somewhere Tonight
Last played on
The Bed You Made For Me
Highway 101
The Bed You Made For Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Bed You Made For Me
Last played on
Big Bang Boom
Highway 101
Big Bang Boom
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Big Bang Boom
Last played on
Midnight Angel
Highway 101
Midnight Angel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Midnight Angel
Last played on
Whiskey If You Were A Woman
Highway 101
Whiskey If You Were A Woman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Whiskey If You Were A Woman
Last played on
Just Say Yes
Highway 101
Just Say Yes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Just Say Yes
Last played on
Cry, Cry, Cry
Highway 101
Cry, Cry, Cry
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cry, Cry, Cry
Last played on
Walkin', Talkin', Cryin', Barely Beatin' Broken Heart
Highway 101
Walkin', Talkin', Cryin', Barely Beatin' Broken Heart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Honky Tonk Baby
Highway 101
Honky Tonk Baby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Honky Tonk Baby
Last played on
The Bed You Made
Highway 101
The Bed You Made
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Bed You Made
Last played on
Baby Im Missing You
Highway 101
Baby Im Missing You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Baby Im Missing You
Last played on
Bridge Across Forever
Highway 101
Bridge Across Forever
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bridge Across Forever
Last played on
Woman Walk The Line
Highway 101
Woman Walk The Line
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Woman Walk The Line
Last played on
Home On The Range
Highway 101
Home On The Range
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Home On The Range
Last played on
