Laura Cortese Biography
Laura Cortese is an American singer, songwriter, and fiddler. She was born in San Francisco and attended Berklee College of Music in Boston, where she is currently based.
Cortese regularly performs solo, with Tao Rodríguez-Seeger in the Anarchist Orchestra, and with Hanneke Cassel and Lissa Schneckenburger in Halali. In the past she has played with acts including Uncle Earl, Band of Horses and Pete Seeger. She is also a co-founder of the Boston Celtic Music Festival.
The Low Hum
The Low Hum
The Low Hum
I Am The House
I Am The House
Far Bright Star / The Road Home (E14)
Far Bright Star / The Road Home (E14)
Ondas E Chairas
Ondas E Chairas
LIFE IS GOOD BLUES
LIFE IS GOOD BLUES
For Catherine
For Catherine
Heel To Toe
Heel To Toe
Blackbirds And Thrushes
Blackbirds And Thrushes
Lay Me Low
Lay Me Low
Into the Dark
Into the Dark
TRAIN ON THE ISLAND
TRAIN ON THE ISLAND
Brown Wrinkled Dress
Brown Wrinkled Dress
I am a House
I am a House
