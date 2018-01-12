Laura Cortese is an American singer, songwriter, and fiddler. She was born in San Francisco and attended Berklee College of Music in Boston, where she is currently based.

Cortese regularly performs solo, with Tao Rodríguez-Seeger in the Anarchist Orchestra, and with Hanneke Cassel and Lissa Schneckenburger in Halali. In the past she has played with acts including Uncle Earl, Band of Horses and Pete Seeger. She is also a co-founder of the Boston Celtic Music Festival.