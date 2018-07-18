Anna Bonitatibus
Anna Bonitatibus Biography (Wikipedia)
Anna Bonitatibus (born in Potenza) is an Italian mezzo-soprano. She comes from the Basilicata region and debuted at La Scala in 1999.
Bonitatibus has appeared in many bel canto operas and recordings. She has recorded several times under the direction of Alan Curtis; duets by Alessandro Scarlatti with Patrizia Ciofi, an album of Haydn arias L'infedeltà costante, and Handel operas; Elisa in Tolomeo, and the castrato role of Ulysses in Deidamia.
Bonitatibus won the International Opera Awards 2015, for the category CD (Operatic Recital) with the album Semiramide – La Signora regale, DHM.
Anna Bonitatibus Tracks
La tempesta: Alfin fra le tempeste (Aria)
Marianna Martines
Conductor
Agrippina: Quanto fa quanto puote....L'alma mia fra le tempeste
George Frideric Handel
Performer
Der Rosenkavalier: 'Wie du warst! Wie du bist!' (Octavian)
Richard Strauss
Quanti affetti del cor (from Pagine sparse per Canto e Piano, Op 68)
Giuseppe Martucci
Ecco quel fiero istante
Michael Costa
Notturno (Guarda che bianca luna)
Giuseppe Verdi
Figlio diletto e caro from La Morte di Semiramide
Anna Bonitatibus
Vanne fido, e al mesto regno (Semiramide)
Anna Bonitatibus
Vanne fido, e al mesto regno (Semaride, Regina Dell'Assiria)
Nicola Porpora
