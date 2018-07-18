Anna Bonitatibus (born in Potenza) is an Italian mezzo-soprano. She comes from the Basilicata region and debuted at La Scala in 1999.

Bonitatibus has appeared in many bel canto operas and recordings. She has recorded several times under the direction of Alan Curtis; duets by Alessandro Scarlatti with Patrizia Ciofi, an album of Haydn arias L'infedeltà costante, and Handel operas; Elisa in Tolomeo, and the castrato role of Ulysses in Deidamia.

Bonitatibus won the International Opera Awards 2015, for the category CD (Operatic Recital) with the album Semiramide – La Signora regale, DHM.