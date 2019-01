Azúcar Moreno (Spanish for "brown sugar") is a Romani Spanish music duo consisted of sisters Antonia "Toñi" and Encarnación "Encarna" Salazar. The duo has sold more than 3 million albums and singles since 1984 domestically, and became famous in Europe, the United States and Latin America in the 1990s, with approximately 12 million albums sold worldwide.

