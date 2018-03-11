Konrad Ruhland (19 February 1932 – 14 March 2010) was a German musicologist. He was born in Landau am Inn (Germany/Bavaria)

He studied history, medieval Latin, theology, and liturgical history which helped him to gain extensive background knowledge for his musicological research. Under the Ruhland's leadership, a group of enthusiastic students in Munich formed the "Capella Antiqua" in 1956, one of the first groups to tackle the problems of reviving Early Baroque and Renaissance music using a scholarly approach.

Until his death Ruhland continued to communicate his theoretical knowledge and the practical experience to students in numerous courses, music weeks and summer schools, including the summer school at the University of Philadelphia. He was also a much sought-after choir director and has extensive experience in this field.