Denise van Outen
Born 27 May 1974
Denise van Outen
1974-05-27
Denise van Outen Biography (Wikipedia)
Denise van Outen (born Denise Kathleen Outen; 27 May 1974) is an English actress, singer, model, dancer and presenter. She presented The Big Breakfast, played Roxie Hart in the musical Chicago both in the West End and on Broadway and finished as runner-up in the tenth series of the BBC One dancing show Strictly Come Dancing.
She was a judge on Any Dream Will Do in 2007, Born to Shine in 2011 and since 2018 she has been a judge on Ireland's Got Talent which is in its first season. Van Outen also narrates the ITVBe reality television series The Only Way Is Essex.
Denise van Outen Tracks
Tell Me On A Sunday
Denise van Outen
Tell Me On A Sunday
Tell Me On A Sunday
Take that Look Off Your Face
Denise van Outen
Take that Look Off Your Face
Take that Look Off Your Face
Some Girl I Used To Know
Denise van Outen
Some Girl I Used To Know
Some Girl I Used To Know
