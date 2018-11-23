Fre
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/66640711-ed12-4aa8-bf53-cf44d5e4614e
Fre Tracks
Sort by
Trees
Fre
Trees
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Trees
Myth Of Normalcy
Fre
Myth Of Normalcy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Myth Of Normalcy
These Eyes
Fre
These Eyes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
These Eyes
Grains Of Sand
Fre
Grains Of Sand
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Grains Of Sand
Last played on
The Sun
Fre
The Sun
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Sun
Last played on
Colors
Fre
Colors
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Colors
Last played on
Fre Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist