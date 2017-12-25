Chick WillisBorn 24 September 1934. Died 7 December 2013
Chick Willis
1934-09-24
Chick Willis Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Lee "Chick" Willis (September 24, 1934 – December 7, 2013) was an American blues singer and guitarist, who performed and recorded from the 1950s to the 2000s.
Chick Willis Tracks
May Christmas Bring You Happiness
Chick Willis
May Christmas Bring You Happiness
May Christmas Bring You Happiness
Last played on
Short-Haired Woman
Chick Willis
Short-Haired Woman
Short-Haired Woman
Last played on
