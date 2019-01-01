Adam WarRock
Adam WarRock Biography (Wikipedia)
Eugene Ahn, better known by his stage name Adam WarRock, is an American nerdcore rapper. In 2010 he left his job as a lawyer to pursue a full-time career as an independent musical artist.
