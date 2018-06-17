The Celtic Tenors began life as the Three Irish Tenors on RTÉ's Theatre Nights on October 1995. The group at that time consisted of James Nelson, Niall Morris and Paul Hennessey.

In 2000, Matthew "Gilly" Gilsenan replaced Paul Henessey and the Celtic Tenors were then formed and signed to EMI. Singing a mixture of Celtic, Operatic and re-worked popular songs, the group has travelled extensively with many tours concentrated in the USA, Canada, Germany and the Netherlands. The group has performed with some of the world's leading orchestras including The Toronto Symphony, the Cincinnati Pops, and the Vancouver Symphony orchestra.

In June 2006, Niall Morris left the group and Daryl Simpson, from Omagh in Northern Ireland, joined it.

The Celtic Tenors have released seven records with the EMI, Telarc and Dara labels. Their first album, "The Celtic Tenors" (released in 2000) went on to achieve double platinum status in their homeland, No.1 in Ireland and Germany, Number 2 in the UK, and won them the "Echo Award" for "Best Classical Crossover Act" in Germany. Over the next 10 years, they released "So Strong" and "The Irish Album" (2002), "We Are Not Islands" and "Remember Me" (2005) and "Hard Times" (2009). Their most recent album, "Feels Like Home" (released in September 2011) contains among others the following songs: "Going Home", "Red Haired Mary", "No Frontiers", "Feels Like Home", "Dimming of the Day", the Welsh "Suo Gan" and The Celtic Tenors original "I Know That You Care". The Omagh Community youth choir, of which Daryl Simpson is the founder and director, is featured on the songs "Better" and "Westering Home".