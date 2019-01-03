Eric HoeprichBorn 1955
Eric Hoeprich
1955
Adagio in B flat major, K 411
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Concerto for 2 chalumeaux and strings in D minor (c.1728)
Georg Philipp Telemann
Menuetto (Clarinet Quintet)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Concerto in D minor for 2 chalumeaux & strings
Georg Philipp Telemann
Concerto for two chalumeaux in D minor
Georg Philipp Telemann
Hirtenlied
Melvyn Tan
The Shepherd on the Rock, D 965
Melvyn Tan
Clarinet Concerto, KV 622: Rondo, Allegro
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Clarinet Concerto in A major, K 622
Eric Hoeprich
Clarinet Concerto in A major, K 622 (3rd mvt) (feat. Frans Brüggen & Orchestra of the Eighteenth Century)
Eric Hoeprich
Clarinet Concerto in A major, K 622
Eric Hoeprich
