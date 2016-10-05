Ólafur Arnalds
1987-11-03
Ólafur Arnalds Biography (Wikipedia)
Ólafur Arnalds (born 3 November 1986) is an Icelandic multi-instrumentalist and producer from Mosfellsbær, Iceland. Ólafur Arnalds mixes strings and piano with loops and beats crossing over from ambient/electronic to pop. Ólafur was a drummer of hardcore / metal bands Fighting Shit, Celestine, and others.
In 2009, Ólafur also formed an experimental techno project, entitled Kiasmos, with Janus Rasmussen from the Icelandic electro-pop band Bloodgroup, announcing his electronic debut album in 2014.
Ólafur Arnalds Performances & Interviews
Multi-instrumentalist Ólafur Arnalds on his new project 'STRATUS'. It involves two self-playing pianos in Harpa Concert Hall in Reykjavík, and you at home on your computer...
Is this the future of music composition?
Through Soundscapes, we enter the world of Anastasia Brouzioti and Yiannis Tsigkris.
'This Is Dance. This Is Art.'
Stephen McCauley speaks to Olafur Arnalds about Erased Tapes, Iceland and Kiasmos.
Stephen McCauley and Olafur Arnalds
Ólafur Arnalds shares with Mary Anne what he learnt on his Island song project.
Ólafur Arnalds: Island Songs
BAFTA-winning multi-instrumentalist and producer Ólafur Arnalds joins Mary Anne to talk about how he created a soundtrack to his life.
Ólafur Arnalds: Creating A Soundtrack To Life
