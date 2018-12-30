Keshinro Ololade (born March 14, 1995), popularly known by his stage name Lil Kesh, is a Nigerian singer, rapper and songwriter. He rose to fame after his chart-topping song titled "Shoki". Lil Kesh was born and raised in Bariga, a suburb of Lagos State. His music career started in 2012 while rapping among his peers in Bariga until he released "Lyrically", a single that quickly became popular in Nigerian Universities. In 2015, he was nominated in the Best New Act to Watch category at the 2015 Nigeria Entertainment Awards. Affiliated to YBNL Nation as a recording artist, Lil Kesh is currently signed under his record label YAGI Records, an acronym for "Young And Getting It" and managed by Massive Management.