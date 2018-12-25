Wolfram LattkeTenor. Born 1978
Wolfram Lattke
1978
Wolfram Lattke Biography (Wikipedia)
Wolfram Lattke (born 1978, Pirna) is a German singer. He is a lyric tenor and began singing aged seven. He was a member of the Dresdner Kreuzchor (1987-1988) and the Thomanerchor (1988-1996), both times as a male soprano.
Wolfram Lattke Tracks
Jauchzet, frohlocket! (Christmas Oratorio, BWV 248)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Jauchzet, frohlocket! (Christmas Oratorio, BWV 248)
Jauchzet, frohlocket! (Christmas Oratorio, BWV 248)
