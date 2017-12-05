The National Biography (Wikipedia)
The National is an American rock band from Cincinnati, Ohio, formed in 1999. The band consists of Matt Berninger (vocals), Aaron Dessner (guitar, keyboards), Bryce Dessner (guitar), Scott Devendorf (bass) and Bryan Devendorf (drums).
Founded by Berninger, Aaron Dessner, and Scott and Bryan Devendorf, The National released their self-titled debut album, The National (2001), on Brassland Records, an independent record label founded by Dessner and his twin brother, Bryce Dessner. Bryce, who had assisted in recording the album, soon joined the band, participating as a full member in the recording of its follow-up, Sad Songs for Dirty Lovers (2003).
Leaving behind their day jobs, the National signed with Beggars Banquet Records and released their third studio album, Alligator (2005), to widespread critical acclaim. The band's fourth and fifth studio albums, Boxer (2007) and High Violet (2010), increased their exposure significantly. In 2013, the band released its sixth studio album, Trouble Will Find Me, which was nominated for Best Alternative Music Album at the 56th Annual Grammy Awards. In 2017 the band released the album Sleep Well Beast, which won the Grammy award for Best Alternative Music Album at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards.
- "This rock band is where we can be reckless and idiots" - Matt Berninger on being in The National in 2017https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05dwz56.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05dwz56.jpg2017-08-29T12:00:00.000ZMatt Berninger talks about the making of The National's forthcoming new album, Sleep Well Beast.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05dwvhq
- The Nationalhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p056vpg8.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p056vpg8.jpg2017-07-25T22:59:00.000ZHighlights of The National's set at Glastonbury 2017https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0578g5p
- Bryce Dessner speaks to Steve about The National getting back together to make the album they "wanted to make"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p052mj60.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p052mj60.jpg2017-05-11T16:53:00.000ZThe National's Bryce talks about chasing songs as far as possible for 'Sleep Well Beast'https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p052mt04
- Matt Berninger of the National on Mistaken for Strangershttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01bf98g.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01bf98g.jpg2015-05-29T15:39:00.000ZMatt Berninger, lead singer of the National, joins 6 Music's Mark Radcliffe to talk about Mistaken for Strangers, the film about the band directed by his brother Tom.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02sh02p
- The National chat with Dermothttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01m44vw.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01m44vw.jpg2013-11-24T12:07:00.000ZThe National join Dermot in the studio to chat about their recent hugely successful European tour.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01m44w1
- Matt from The National chats to Stuart Maconiehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01bf98g.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01bf98g.jpg2013-06-14T14:12:00.000ZMatt Berninger, lead singer of The National, speaks to Stuart about the band's new album.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01bf992
- The National speak to Steve Lamacqhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p017fh2f.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p017fh2f.jpg2013-05-08T17:00:00.000ZThe National played Maida Vale for Lammo - hear clips from the tracks and the full chat.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p017fhzw
