BluefaceAmerican Rapper. Born 20 January 1997
Blueface
1997-01-20
Blueface Biography (Wikipedia)
Jonathan Porter (born January 20, 1997), known professionally as Blueface Bleedem or simply Blueface, is an American rapper from Los Angeles, California.
In October 2018, after releasing his song "Respect My Crypn", Blueface became a viral internet meme due to his off-beat style of rapping and high-pitched voice. In November 2018, he signed to the West Coast branch of Birdman's Cash Money Records label.
Blueface Tracks
