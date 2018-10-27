Neal AcreeBorn 11 July 1974
Neal Acree
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1974-07-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6647af6b-8ea2-48bd-9d24-a8c478ed45ce
Neal Acree Biography (Wikipedia)
Neal Acree (born July 11, 1974) is an American composer of film, television, and video game music. He has scored 30 feature films, contributed music to the popular Blizzard Entertainment video game franchises StarCraft II, World of Warcraft, Diablo III, Overwatch, as well as the Chinese MMO Revelation Online. His television work includes the series Stargate SG-1, Stargate Atlantis, Witchblade and the first season of Sanctuary.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Neal Acree Tracks
Sort by
Overwatch (2016) - Overture / Rally of the Heroes
Derek Duke
Overwatch (2016) - Overture / Rally of the Heroes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Overwatch (2016) - Overture / Rally of the Heroes
Last played on
Neal Acree Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist