Pastor T.L. Barrett
Pastor T.L. Barrett
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6647667c-ff83-42ec-b370-05b2babf1793
Pastor T.L. Barrett Tracks
Sort by
Like A Ship
Pastor T.L. Barrett
Like A Ship
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Like A Ship
Last played on
Like A Ship
Pastor T.L. Barrett
Like A Ship
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Like A Ship
Performer
Last played on
I Shall Wear A Crown
Pastor T.L. Barrett
I Shall Wear A Crown
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Shall Wear A Crown
Last played on
Father I Stretch My Hands
Pastor T.L. Barrett
Father I Stretch My Hands
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Father I Stretch My Hands
Last played on
Father I Stretch Out My Hand
Pastor T.L. Barrett
Father I Stretch Out My Hand
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Father I Stretch Out My Hand
Last played on
Nobody Knows
Pastor T.L. Barrett and the Youth for Christ Choir
Nobody Knows
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nobody Knows
Last played on
Like A Ship Without A Sail
Pastor T.L. Barrett
Like A Ship Without A Sail
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Like A Ship Without A Sail
Last played on
Back to artist