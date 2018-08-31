Bob SchneiderBorn 12 October 1965
Bob Schneider
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1965-10-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/664725d2-c2ee-46dd-8ab2-48e1a19b14d3
Bob Schneider Biography (Wikipedia)
Bob Schneider (born October 12, 1965) is an Austin, Texas–based musician and former lead-singer of Ugly Americans. He has released around a dozen albums, mostly on his own Shockorama label. Lonelyland (2001) was licensed through Universal Records, while in 2005 distribution deal with Vanguard Records saw his albums made widely available. In 2009 he signed to Kirtland Records and put out Lovely Creatures, A Perfect Day, and Burden of Proof. His record The King Kong Suite was released on Shockorama Records in 2015.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bob Schneider Tracks
Sort by
Lake Michigan
Bob Schneider
Lake Michigan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lake Michigan
Last played on
Bullets
Bob Schneider
Bullets
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bullets
Last played on
Running on Empty
Bob Schneider
Running on Empty
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Running on Empty
Last played on
Bob Schneider Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist