Bob Schneider (born October 12, 1965) is an Austin, Texas–based musician and former lead-singer of Ugly Americans. He has released around a dozen albums, mostly on his own Shockorama label. Lonelyland (2001) was licensed through Universal Records, while in 2005 distribution deal with Vanguard Records saw his albums made widely available. In 2009 he signed to Kirtland Records and put out Lovely Creatures, A Perfect Day, and Burden of Proof. His record The King Kong Suite was released on Shockorama Records in 2015.