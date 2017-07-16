Ray EllingtonBorn 17 March 1915. Died 27 February 1985
Ray Ellington
1915-03-17
Ray Ellington Biography (Wikipedia)
Henry Pitts Brown (17 March 1916 – 27 February 1985), known professionally as Ray Ellington, was a popular English singer, drummer and bandleader. He is best known for his appearances on The Goon Show from 1951 to 1960. The Ray Ellington Quartet had a regular musical segment on the show, and Ellington also had a small speaking role in many episodes, often as a parodic African, Native American or Arab chieftain (but also often, with no attempt to change his normal accent, as a female secretary or a Scotsman).
Ray Ellington Tracks
I Cant Tell A Waltz From A Tango
Ray Ellington
I Cant Tell A Waltz From A Tango
My Very Good Friend
Ray Ellington
My Very Good Friend
My Very Good Friend
The Three Bears
Ray Ellington
The Three Bears
The Three Bears
She Didn't Say Yes
Ray Ellington
She Didn't Say Yes
She Didn't Say Yes
Left Hand Boogie
Ray Ellington
Left Hand Boogie
Left Hand Boogie
The Best Man
Ray Ellington
The Best Man
The Best Man
Strip The Camshaft
Ray Ellington
Strip The Camshaft
Strip The Camshaft
China Bop
Ray Ellington
China Bop
China Bop
Its Better To Be By Yourself
Ray Ellington
Its Better To Be By Yourself
LITTLE BO(P) PEEP
Ray Ellington
LITTLE BO(P) PEEP
My Very Good Friend the Milkman
Ray Ellington
My Very Good Friend the Milkman
Sky Blue Shirt
Ray Ellington
Sky Blue Shirt
Sky Blue Shirt
Old King Cole
Ray Ellington
Old King Cole
Old King Cole
Dream For Bass
Ray Ellington
Dream For Bass
Dream For Bass
Ooh, Looka There Aint She Pretty?
Ray Ellington
Ooh, Looka There Aint She Pretty?
LONG BLACK NYLONS
Ray Ellington
LONG BLACK NYLONS
LONG BLACK NYLONS
SLOW COACH
Ray Ellington
SLOW COACH
SLOW COACH
Chip Off the Old Block
Ray Ellington
Chip Off the Old Block
Chip Off the Old Block
The Tailor's Blues [Frayed At The Edges]
Ray Ellington
The Tailor's Blues [Frayed At The Edges]
That Rock and Roll Man
Ray Ellington
That Rock and Roll Man
That Rock and Roll Man
The Madison
Ray Ellington
The Madison
The Madison
My Mother's Eyes
Ray Ellington
My Mother's Eyes
My Mother's Eyes
Teddy Bears' Picnic / Boogie
Ray Ellington
Teddy Bears' Picnic / Boogie
Ray Ellington Links
