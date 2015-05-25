Thomas Linnemann LaubBorn 5 December 1852. Died 4 February 1927
Thomas Linnemann Laub
Thomas Linnemann Laub (5 December 1852 – 4 February 1927) was a Danish organist and composer.
Stille hjerte, sol gar ned [Quiet, my heart, the sun is setting]
Stille hjerte, sol gar ned [Be still, be still my heart, the sun is setting]
