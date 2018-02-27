MC Tunes (born Nicholas William Dennis Hodgson, 28 March 1970) is a British rapper from the Moss Side area in Manchester, England. His name was legally changed to Lockett in 1981, and he also goes by the name Nicky Lockett. Tunes played a significant role in the Madchester-music scene during the 1980s and 1990s. In his early career Tunes took niche music genres into the UK Singles Chart, whilst fronting 808 State, and later achievied cult status with the band Dust Junkys.

In April 2014, it was announced that Damage by Stereo, Tunes 'lost' second album was to be finally released.