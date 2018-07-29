PolecatsFormed 1977. Disbanded 1989
Polecats
1977
Polecats Biography (Wikipedia)
The Polecats are a rockabilly band formed at the end of the 1970s.
Polecats Tracks
Make A Circuit With Me
Make A Circuit With Me
Make A Circuit With Me
John I'm Only Dancing
John I'm Only Dancing
John I'm Only Dancing
Rockabilly Guy
Rockabilly Guy
Rockabilly Guy
Marie Celeste
Marie Celeste
Marie Celeste
