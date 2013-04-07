Planet XInstrumental rock/progressive metal supergroup. Formed 1999
Planet X
1999
Planet X Biography (Wikipedia)
Planet X is an instrumental rock supergroup, founded by keyboardist Derek Sherinian and drummer Virgil Donati. Throughout more than a decade of activity, they have released three studio albums and a live album, each with a variety of guest musicians and oft-changing lineups.
