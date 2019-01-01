ReverendUS Metal. Formed 1989. Disbanded 1993
Reverend
1989
Reverend Biography (Wikipedia)
Reverend is an American heavy metal band that was originally based in Seattle, Washington, and is based in San Antonio, Texas. Reverend was formed in 1989 by ex-Metal Church vocalist David Wayne, who took the band's name from his own moniker, which he acquired as the frontman of the "Metal Church". Reverend has gone through many lineup versions since its original inception, and despite David Wayne's death in 2005, the band is still active and continues to play in his honor.
