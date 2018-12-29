Maxine BrownSoul & R&B singer. Born 18 August 1939
Maxine Brown
1939-08-18
Maxine Brown Biography (Wikipedia)
Maxine Ella Brown (born August 18, 1939) is an American soul and R&B singer.
Maxine Brown Tracks
Oh No Not My Baby
Oh No Not My Baby
Let Me Give You My Lovin'
One In A Million
One In A Million
One Step At A Time
One Step At A Time
Am I Falling In Love?
Am I Falling In Love?
Don't Leave Me Baby
Don't Leave Me Baby
It's Torture
It's Torture
I Can't Get Along Without You
Baby Cakes
Baby Cakes
Little Girl Lost
Little Girl Lost
After All We've Been Through
After All We've Been Through
