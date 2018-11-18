The Orchestre symphonique de Québec (OSQ; English, Quebec Symphony Orchestra) is a Canadian symphony orchestra based in Quebec City. Founded in 1902 as the Société symphonique de Québec, the OSQ is the oldest active Canadian orchestra. Joseph Vézina was the OSQ's first music director, from 1902 to 1924. In 1942 the orchestra merged with rival orchestra Cercle philharmonique de Québec (founded 1936), at which time it changed its name to the Orchestre Symphonique de Québec.

The orchestra holds an annual competition for young Quebec musicians awarding monetary prizes as well as the opportunity to perform as a soloist with the orchestra. The orchestra also performs with the Théâtre lyrique du Québec (Théâtre lyrique de Nouvelle-France), the (defunct) Opéra du Québec, the Opéra de Québec, and the Choeur symphonique de Québec.

The most recent Canadian music director of the OSQ was Françoys Bernier from 1966-1968. The most recent music director was Yoav Talmi, from 1998 to 2011. In December 2011, the OSQ announced the appointment of Fabien Gabel as its 11th music director, as of the 2012-2013 season, with an initial contract of 4 years.