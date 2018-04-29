Ray HarrisPiano player & vocalist
Ray Harris
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05k3mmq.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6631b576-8da0-412c-bb9b-e243870cb099
Ray Harris Performances & Interviews
- Ray Harris - Say That You Love Mehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05jvmlp.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05jvmlp.jpg2017-10-13T13:35:45.000ZRay Harris performs live on The Quay Sessions with Roddy Harthttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05jvlzd
Ray Harris - Say That You Love Me
Ray Harris Tracks
Sort by
Freedom
Ray Harris
Freedom
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05k3mny.jpglink
Freedom
Last played on
Deep Down Inside/Pick Up The Pieces (The Quay Sessions, 12th Oct 2017)
Ray Harris
Deep Down Inside/Pick Up The Pieces (The Quay Sessions, 12th Oct 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05k3mny.jpglink
Scaramunga (The Quay Sessions, 12th Oct 2017)
Ray Harris
Scaramunga (The Quay Sessions, 12th Oct 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05k3mny.jpglink
Say That You Love Me (The Quay Sessions, 12th Oct 2017)
Ray Harris
Say That You Love Me (The Quay Sessions, 12th Oct 2017)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Say That You Love Me (The Quay Sessions, 12th Oct 2017)
Let Me Go (The Quay Sessions, 12th Oct 2017)
Ray Harris
Let Me Go (The Quay Sessions, 12th Oct 2017)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let Me Go (The Quay Sessions, 12th Oct 2017)
My Mind Is On You (The Quay Sessions, 12th Oct 2017)
Ray Harris
My Mind Is On You (The Quay Sessions, 12th Oct 2017)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Mind Is On You (The Quay Sessions, 12th Oct 2017)
One Final Time (The Quay Sessions, 12th Oct 2017)
Ray Harris
One Final Time (The Quay Sessions, 12th Oct 2017)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
One Final Time (The Quay Sessions, 12th Oct 2017)
Where Are You Now (The Quay Sessions, 12th Oct 2017)
Ray Harris
Where Are You Now (The Quay Sessions, 12th Oct 2017)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Where Are You Now (The Quay Sessions, 12th Oct 2017)
Back to artist